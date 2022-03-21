Paris Jackson's Music Career Isn't Going As Well As She Likely Hoped

Sometimes it's hard to follow in your father's footsteps — especially when your father was Michael Jackson. The 50-year-old met an untimely death in June 2009. Michael suffered a massive heart attack caused by a lethal mix of drugs that his shady physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, administered to help him sleep, per iNews. The singer's death left millions of fans distraught worldwide. It also left his three children fatherless.

Express reports that his mom took custody of Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson, as per Michael's will. But, as was often the case throughout Michael's life, scandals, controversies, and family feuds raged on after Michael's death. There were custody battles, financial fights, courtroom showdowns, bizarre kidnapping accusations, and allegations of neglect. Few things are ever clear-cut and straightforward for the Jackson family.

Still, one thing that is indisputable is the musical legacy that Michael left behind. According to Songwriters Hall of Fame, Jacko penned more than 200 songs. He won 13 Grammy awards, and "Thriller" still holds the record for the best-selling album ever. So, yeah, Michael's death resulted in some mighty large shoes to try and fill. That hasn't stopped his second-born from trying, though. Paris first dipped her toe into the fame pool with some acting and modeling. Then, per Biography, she released her debut album, "Wilted," in 2020. However, despite receiving some rave reviews, Paris' music career isn't going as well as she likely hoped.