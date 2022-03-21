The Truth About Marlee Matlin And Whoopi Goldberg

Marlee Matlin's Academy Award win for Best Actress in 1987 was historic because not only was she the youngest recipient of the award, but she was also the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, per The Hollywood Reporter. The veteran actor has long been outspoken about ableism in Hollywood. "[T]he roles, for the most part, are played by actors who are NOT disabled," Matlin told The Washington Post in 2017 while discussing the industry's casting of on-screen characters with disabilities. "Where is the authenticity there?"

In fact, before filming began on the critically acclaimed movie "Coda," Matlin threatened to walk away from the project when executives wanted to hire non-deaf actors to portray deaf characters. "If you go down that route, I'm out, because I don't want to be part of that effort of faking deaf," she recalled to The Guardian in 2021. "The West Wing" star was fed up with Hollywood's casting protocol. "Deaf is not a costume," Matlin said.

Long before Matlin took home an Oscar, she formed an unlikely bond with Henry Winkler. The "Happy Days" alum met Matlin's family when he came backstage after one of her performances as a child theater actor, per The Guardian. "The win reinforced what Henry Winkler told me when I was 12, that I should never give up doing what I love, despite the critics and naysayers," Matlin told THR while reflecting on her 1987 Oscar win. Winkler is not the only celebrity that Matlin is surprisingly close to.