New Rumor About Beyonce And The Oscars Has Fans Buzzing
Beyoncé may not make too many public appearances, but when she does, it's totally worth it!
At the Grammy Awards in 2021, the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker made an unexpected appearance at the ceremony with her husband Jay-Z and ended up winning big, taking home four golden trophies. To date, Beyoncé has won an impressive 28 Grammys out of her 79 nominations, making her the most awarded star in history, per Rolling Stone. After accepting the award for best R&B performance and being told about the record she now holds, the singer shared a humble speech about how "honored" she felt to hold that title. "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," she said about her music, adding, "This is so overwhelming. I've been working my whole life, since I [was] nine years old, and I can't believe this happened. This is such a magical night."
Beyoncé has released her fair share of new music in recent years. In 2019, she provided the soundtrack for the animated remake of "The Lion King," then featuring on the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's smash "Savage" the following year. At the end of 2021, she released "Be Alive" for the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard," which means Beyoncé's next award show appearance may come sooner than expected.
Beyonce may perform at the 2022 Oscars
Beyoncé's song for the "King Richard" movie, "Be Alive," has seen the star receive the flowers she deserves. As previously reported by Variety, the "If I Were A Boy" hitmaker already won best song at this year's Hollywood Critics Association Awards. With this year's Oscars taking place on March 27, a new report by Variety has suggested that Beyoncé might perform "Be Alive" at the ceremony after earning herself a Best Original Song nomination. According to the outlet Beyoncé may perform her song from live from tennis courts in Compton, honoring the story of Venus and Serena Williams' father in "King Richard." With that being said, insiders have reportedly stated that Beyoncé will "abandon the concept" of her performance if her plans on the night were to be revealed in advance. In addition to the song, Will Smith, who played Richard Williams, is up for best actor while the film itself is nominated for best picture, per NPR.
Despite no confirmation yet, Beyoncé's loyal fans, also known as the Beyhive, are already freaking out over the buzz surrounding their fave star. "AHHH IM EXCITED I MISSED SEEING HER PERFORM," one user tweeted passionately in capital letters. "Her first ever first performance on stage since 2018 will be at the #Oscars ICONIC!!!" another person wrote. "This would be everything," a third user remarked. We hope this year's Oscars turns into the Acade-Bey Awards!