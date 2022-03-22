New Rumor About Beyonce And The Oscars Has Fans Buzzing

Beyoncé may not make too many public appearances, but when she does, it's totally worth it!

At the Grammy Awards in 2021, the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker made an unexpected appearance at the ceremony with her husband Jay-Z and ended up winning big, taking home four golden trophies. To date, Beyoncé has won an impressive 28 Grammys out of her 79 nominations, making her the most awarded star in history, per Rolling Stone. After accepting the award for best R&B performance and being told about the record she now holds, the singer shared a humble speech about how "honored" she felt to hold that title. "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," she said about her music, adding, "This is so overwhelming. I've been working my whole life, since I [was] nine years old, and I can't believe this happened. This is such a magical night."

Beyoncé has released her fair share of new music in recent years. In 2019, she provided the soundtrack for the animated remake of "The Lion King," then featuring on the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's smash "Savage" the following year. At the end of 2021, she released "Be Alive" for the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard," which means Beyoncé's next award show appearance may come sooner than expected.