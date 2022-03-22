The Real Reason Stormy Daniels Has To Pay Donald Trump $300,000

Stormy Daniels' association with Donald Trump is no secret, and now she's being ordered to fork over an eye watering sum to the former president. But before we get to that, let's roll it back to the contentious relationship these two have and the initial allegations that led to what could potentially be the end of a years-long battle in court.

The courtroom battle began in 2018 when the former adult film star claimed she and Donald had an intimate encounter in 2006 — while he was married to Melania Trump – after which she alleged she was paid $130,000 by Donald's lawyer, Michael Cohen, in order to stay quiet about the supposed cheating scandal. Those allegations were all detailed in bombshell report by The Wall Street Journal, though Donald's and his team have always denied the allegations, shutting down claims he was ever intimate with Daniels.

There was plenty of back and forth between the two parties since then, with one of the most notable developments in the legal drama coming in 2018 when Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after it was confirmed he had paid Daniels the six-figure sum. In 2022 though, it's Daniels who is being ordered to hand over the cash after it was ruled she must pay Trump $300,000.