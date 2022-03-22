Fans Can't Get Over Kate Middleton's Dance Moves With Prince William

When it comes to public displays of affection, Prince William and Kate Middleton are one royal couple who are the unlikely to show much of it, especially at one of their royal engagements or public appearances. That said, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown subtle hints in the past that their marriage is truly loving, like when Kate put her hand on William's back during a trip to an arcade in April 2020. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier explained to People, "It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings," adding, "it's all simply a matter of preference for each couple and is also likely dependent on the nature of the event they are attending. A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow."

However, William and Kate's dance moves during their trip to Belize have been raising some eyebrows. And that's not because there's some "Dirty Dancing" kind of moves going on, but because some fans believe the duchess might be sending her husband an unexpected message on the dance floor.