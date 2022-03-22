Fans Can't Get Over Kate Middleton's Dance Moves With Prince William
When it comes to public displays of affection, Prince William and Kate Middleton are one royal couple who are the unlikely to show much of it, especially at one of their royal engagements or public appearances. That said, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown subtle hints in the past that their marriage is truly loving, like when Kate put her hand on William's back during a trip to an arcade in April 2020. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier explained to People, "It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings," adding, "it's all simply a matter of preference for each couple and is also likely dependent on the nature of the event they are attending. A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow."
However, William and Kate's dance moves during their trip to Belize have been raising some eyebrows. And that's not because there's some "Dirty Dancing" kind of moves going on, but because some fans believe the duchess might be sending her husband an unexpected message on the dance floor.
Kate Middleton sends a hint with her moves
Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their royal visit to Belize by visiting a cultural center, where they got to dance with some of the locals. According to the Daily Mail, there's one clip that shows the Duchess of Cambridge dancing toward her husband in what many people are calling a very flirty move. Many royal fans praised the couple for the rare affectionate moment, with one Twitter user writing, "You can see from the fun they are having together on this tour how strong their relationship is and how well matched they are." Other royal fans suggested that Kate's trying to tell her husband that she wants another baby through their playful dance floor exchange. "Maybe we will get baby #4 out of the #RoyalVisitBelize!" another fan tweeted.
Unfortunately for the duchess, it might take more than a few sexy dance moves to get her husband on board with any future pregnancy plans. Back in February, the couple visited Clitheroe Community Hospital, where according to the Independent, Kate couldn't help but show her excitement when a couple let her hold their baby. This prompted William to respond with, "Don't give my wife any more ideas!" Clearly, William is not interested in more late nights with newborn babies and all the diaper changes that come nine months after locking eyes on the dance floor.