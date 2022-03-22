Hoda Kotb's Admission About Her Past Health Struggles Are Absolutely Heartbreaking

Hoda Kotb has a lot more in common with her "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie than just their jobs. They both have two children each, and they became mothers later in their lives. Guthrie gave birth to her first child, daughter Vale, at age 42, and struggled to conceive her rainbow baby, Charley, two years later.

Kotb, meanwhile, long feared that motherhood was off the table for her: after Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 at age 43, she suppressed her desire to have a child, because her cancer treatment — including a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery — left her unable to have children. It wasn't until talking with a friend that she realized she still wanted them. "I looked at her and I said, 'Well, I do.' I didn't say did, I said I do," Kotb recalled on People's "Me Becoming Mom" podcast after her friend said neither of them wanted children. "Because I had never shared it with anyone that I had wanted — I still yearned for [having children] because it seemed like wanting to go to the moon, it's not happening, so don't even bring it up." Kotb added, "It was so weird. It was an everyday moment that turned into an epiphany and I had never spoken it." In 2017, Kotb was 52 when she adopted her first daughter, Haley Joy.

Now, Kotb has revealed new details about her heartbreaking journey to becoming a mom after surviving cancer.