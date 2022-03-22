Angelina Jolie Complements Daughter Vivienne's Style In Latest Snaps
When it comes to her personal style, Angelina Jolie says that she's the kind of person who prefers quality over quantity. In an interview with British Vogue for their March 2021 issue, Jolie admitted that she is a bit of an outfit repeater and likes to keep a few fashion staples in her closet. "I invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death," she said. That's probably one of the reasons why her teenage daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wore recycled versions of her old red carpet dresses during her "Eternals" premiere in the U.K. back in October 2021 while her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt re-wore her mothers' Elie Saab dress a few days later at the movie's premiere in Italy, per Vanity Fair.
With a chic mother like Jolie, it's no wonder that her daughters are eager to rummage through her wardrobe to find classics that any couture-loving fashionista would love to get their hands on. That said, Jolie was recently spotted on an outing with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and it looks like the Hollywood star didn't so much match her daughter as compliment her.
Angelina and Vivienne's mother and daughter style hits the streets
According to the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie was spotted out and about with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at The Grove shopping plaza in Los Angeles. The mother and daughter duo both wore masks and appeared to be complementing one another in color-coordinated, neutral-heavy outfits. Jolie wore a gray shirt with a beige skirt that she matched with a pair of black flats while Vivienne had on a blue sweater and stylish grey jeans.
And while everyone already knows that Jolie is teaching her daughters the importance of sustainable fashion by investing in quality pieces rather than quantity, she's also a fan of letting her kids express themselves as they see fit. "Knowing our true self is a very important question for all of us," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "Especially a child. I think kids need to be able to say, 'Here's who I am, and what I believe.'" Seeing the way Jolie lets her kids pick and choose what they want to wear and how they want to wear it, we'd say that her fashion advice is the best mom advice anyone can give.