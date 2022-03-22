Angelina Jolie Complements Daughter Vivienne's Style In Latest Snaps

According to the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie was spotted out and about with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt at The Grove shopping plaza in Los Angeles. The mother and daughter duo both wore masks and appeared to be complementing one another in color-coordinated, neutral-heavy outfits. Jolie wore a gray shirt with a beige skirt that she matched with a pair of black flats while Vivienne had on a blue sweater and stylish grey jeans.

And while everyone already knows that Jolie is teaching her daughters the importance of sustainable fashion by investing in quality pieces rather than quantity, she's also a fan of letting her kids express themselves as they see fit. "Knowing our true self is a very important question for all of us," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. "Especially a child. I think kids need to be able to say, 'Here's who I am, and what I believe.'" Seeing the way Jolie lets her kids pick and choose what they want to wear and how they want to wear it, we'd say that her fashion advice is the best mom advice anyone can give.