Wendy Williams' Latest Behavior Suggests She Is Making Progress In Her Recovery
Wendy Williams' personal situation has long concerned fans. Ever since she fainted on live television back in 2017, it seems like she's had one setback after another. There have been reports suggesting that her health has been on the decline and even replacement rumors on "The Wendy Williams Show." On March 4, the rumors became official when People reported that Sherri Shepherd was slated to take over Williams' show on Fox as soon as September. "I'm so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done," Shepherd told Deadline in a statement. "I'm thankful because if it wasn't for Wendy, the eyes wouldn't have been on me. I'm so thankful to her. We're all praying for her."
With further reports even suggesting that Williams is supposedly "incapacitated" so much so that her bank has stepped in by saying that she's in need of guardianship, as detailed by Page Six, it looks like Williams has other plans for her future, and a recent trip suggests her condition may be improving.
Wendy Williams has some business to take care of
Wendy Williams was spotted at Newark Airport along with her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr, TMZ reported on March 22. Eyewitnesses say that the teenager was there to help his mother and even guide her as they made their way on the plane. It's also been noted that Williams was walking on her own and wasn't using a wheelchair, as she did in Miami back in November 2021, as detailed by The Sun.
This isn't the first time that it's been suggested that William's health is improving. During an interview with Good Morning America on March 17, Williams addressed her health concerns and suggested that despite all of the challenges and obstacles ahead of her, she might be preparing for a comeback. "Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," she said.
Now, as far as what her "thing" will be no one knows, but if it means she'll be sitting in a studio chair and asking her audience "How you doin?" we can't wait to see her shine in her spotlight again.