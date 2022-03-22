Wendy Williams' Latest Behavior Suggests She Is Making Progress In Her Recovery

Wendy Williams was spotted at Newark Airport along with her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr, TMZ reported on March 22. Eyewitnesses say that the teenager was there to help his mother and even guide her as they made their way on the plane. It's also been noted that Williams was walking on her own and wasn't using a wheelchair, as she did in Miami back in November 2021, as detailed by The Sun.

This isn't the first time that it's been suggested that William's health is improving. During an interview with Good Morning America on March 17, Williams addressed her health concerns and suggested that despite all of the challenges and obstacles ahead of her, she might be preparing for a comeback. "Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing," she said.

Now, as far as what her "thing" will be no one knows, but if it means she'll be sitting in a studio chair and asking her audience "How you doin?" we can't wait to see her shine in her spotlight again.