Kelly Clarkson Clarifies Her Name Change

Lasting nearly two years, the messy timeline of Kelly Clarkson's divorce is coming to a close. The split was finalized with Clarkson agreeing to pay her ex Brandon Blackstock a one-time payment of over $1.3 million and monthly child support payments amounting to $45,601, according to The Blast. In the mix of legal documents dealing with financial and property battles, the singer also requested a name change.

The court documents, originally obtained by Us Weekly, were filed in February as the divorce entered the final stages of being settled. Clarkson wished to drop her last name and instead be referred to as her first and middle — Kelly Brianne. The reason given at the time of the filing? "My new name more fully reflects who I am," she explained.

The following month marked the series premiere of Clarkson's latest NBC project — a competition show titled "American Song Contest" that she co-hosts with Snoop Dogg. While celebrating the exciting start to the new opportunity, Clarkson has clarified what exactly her name change means going forward.