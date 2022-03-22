Gisele Bündchen's Career Is Heating Up Amid Tom Brady's NFL Return

After years of being out of the spotlight to raise her children, Gisele Bündchen has signed a new management deal and is planning to become the next lifestyle guru. The Hollywood Reporter announced on March 22 that the Brazilian supermodel has signed with UTA and is set to publish a cookbook in 2024. The cookbook will be inspired by her health and wellness journey and feature recipes from her daily life. Bündchen, along with husband Tom Brady, have been big on the 80/20 diet, which Self describes as "eating healthy foods 80% of the time, and indulging for the other 20%." Additionally, UTA will look to broaden Bündchen's influence through audio and visual opportunities in scripted and non-scripted content.

The deal marks a change in the Brady-Bündchen dynamic as the football player's career has always been a priority. In October 2021, Brady praised his wife for her sacrifices while he focused on his career on the field. "I think there's things that she wants to accomplish," he said on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" (via People). "You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

With the new book deal, it looks like Bündchen is set on achieving some of those goals Brady mentioned — and we're sure he'll be her biggest supporter.