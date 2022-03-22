Gisele Bündchen's Career Is Heating Up Amid Tom Brady's NFL Return
The Brady family is making some new moves. In case you missed it, on March 13, Tom Brady announced he was un-retiring from the NFL, two months after he announced his departure following the end of the 2021-22 football season. I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now." he wrote on Twitter. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible." Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the upcoming season to complete some "unfinished business."
Following his announcement, many fans wondered whether Brady had consulted his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen about the decision, as his initial reasoning for retirement was so he could spend more time with his family. Bündchen quickly dispelled any rumors of discontentment by commenting, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey," on her husband's Instagram post (via Sports Illustrated). And while Brady's comeback has taken all the spotlight, it turns out that Bündchen also has a comeback plan of her own.
Gisele Bundchen has signed a new management deal
After years of being out of the spotlight to raise her children, Gisele Bündchen has signed a new management deal and is planning to become the next lifestyle guru. The Hollywood Reporter announced on March 22 that the Brazilian supermodel has signed with UTA and is set to publish a cookbook in 2024. The cookbook will be inspired by her health and wellness journey and feature recipes from her daily life. Bündchen, along with husband Tom Brady, have been big on the 80/20 diet, which Self describes as "eating healthy foods 80% of the time, and indulging for the other 20%." Additionally, UTA will look to broaden Bündchen's influence through audio and visual opportunities in scripted and non-scripted content.
The deal marks a change in the Brady-Bündchen dynamic as the football player's career has always been a priority. In October 2021, Brady praised his wife for her sacrifices while he focused on his career on the field. "I think there's things that she wants to accomplish," he said on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" (via People). "You know, she hasn't worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."
With the new book deal, it looks like Bündchen is set on achieving some of those goals Brady mentioned — and we're sure he'll be her biggest supporter.