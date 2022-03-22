The Movie Sandra Bullock Still Regrets Starring In
Sandra Bullock has starred in dozens of movies alongside some of the biggest names in the business. She's proven she can do comedy brilliantly, as well as deliver in an intense drama. And although Bullock looks back favorably on many of her iconic roles, she admits there's one particular project she absolutely regrets choosing to do.
But first, let's recap. Bullock first won over moviegoers in the 1993 film "Demolition Man" with Sylvester Stallone, and "Speed" with Keanu Reeves in 1994 launched her to stardom. Admittedly, she never expected "Speed" to be the success it was. She said , "you could sense the snicker" when others talked about the project, but she was still "ecstatic to be there" regardless, as she revealed in conversation with Still Watching Netflix. The actor wasn't even screenwriter Graham Yost's first choice. "The first person we went to was Halle Berry," he told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "And I was interested in Ellen DeGeneres." Although Bullock ultimately earned the respect of Yost for her portrayal of Annie, she remained humble. "Look, it didn't do well because of me," Bullock explained. "It did well because of divine Keanu Reeves, and a great concept by [director] Jan de Bont."
Was the trio of Reeves, Bullock and de Bont the magic that made "Speed" such a huge success? That may have been the case, considering what Bullock says about the movie she regrets doing.
Sandra Bullock found flaws with the film's premise
After the success of "Speed," director Jan de Bont developed "Speed 2," telling Collider, "I had in my contract that I would do a sequel." Interestingly, though, he admitted, "Generally, I'm not a huge fan for sequels." De Bont hoped to have both Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves back, explaining, "Otherwise, you have to tell a whole new movie." While de Bont managed to get Bullock on board, Reeves declined. "At the time, I just didn't respond to the script," he said on "The Graham Norton Show," noting the film's setting of an ocean liner didn't sit right. He continued, "I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, and I really loved Jack Travis."
Bullock wishes she had followed Reeves' lead, telling TooFab on March 21 she has been vocal about not loving the film. "Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island," she joked about "Speed 2." In case you missed it, actor Jason Patric stepped in to co star with Bullock in the sequel, playing Annie's new beau after her off-screen split with Jack. Fans didn't exactly embrace the film, and Bullock admitted, "That's one I wished I hadn't done."
All that said, Bullock's fans probably shouldn't hold their breath waiting for her to appear in any version of a "Speed 3" — unless Reeves decides to make a comeback, of course.