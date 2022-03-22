The Movie Sandra Bullock Still Regrets Starring In

Sandra Bullock has starred in dozens of movies alongside some of the biggest names in the business. She's proven she can do comedy brilliantly, as well as deliver in an intense drama. And although Bullock looks back favorably on many of her iconic roles, she admits there's one particular project she absolutely regrets choosing to do.

But first, let's recap. Bullock first won over moviegoers in the 1993 film "Demolition Man" with Sylvester Stallone, and "Speed" with Keanu Reeves in 1994 launched her to stardom. Admittedly, she never expected "Speed" to be the success it was. She said , "you could sense the snicker" when others talked about the project, but she was still "ecstatic to be there" regardless, as she revealed in conversation with Still Watching Netflix. The actor wasn't even screenwriter Graham Yost's first choice. "The first person we went to was Halle Berry," he told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "And I was interested in Ellen DeGeneres." Although Bullock ultimately earned the respect of Yost for her portrayal of Annie, she remained humble. "Look, it didn't do well because of me," Bullock explained. "It did well because of divine Keanu Reeves, and a great concept by [director] Jan de Bont."

Was the trio of Reeves, Bullock and de Bont the magic that made "Speed" such a huge success? That may have been the case, considering what Bullock says about the movie she regrets doing.