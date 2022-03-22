Anna Delvey Does Not Hold Back On The Disdain She Has For Her Parents

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Anna Delvey's father, Vadim Sorokin, said that he's in contact with her, despite going around in circles. "I speak to Anna three or four times a week from the immigration centre in New York and the conversation is always the same — she needs money," he divulged. "I've sent her thousands of dollars in the past. At the moment because she is in detention the amounts are small ... but even in there she hasn't learned how to control her finances."

"I don't think she has ever once said that she loves me but would tell me instead: 'I'm your only daughter and you have to help me and give me money,'" Sorokin added. Regardless, he said Delvey will always have a place to stay in Germany, adding that "while we'll support her, we won't enable her to repeat her previous mistakes."

Delvey, however, isn't planning on ever moving back. "I'd rather be in jail than live with my parents,' she wrote in a text to the outlet. Instead, she plans on starting anew elsewhere. Regarding her possible deportation, she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via E!), "Well, hopefully that won't happen ... I can go anywhere else in the world. It's not like I have to stay in Germany." Perhaps she can find some safe haven within the New York City art scene — where many chant "Free Anna Delvey!"