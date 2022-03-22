Anna Delvey Does Not Hold Back On The Disdain She Has For Her Parents
There's no love lost between Anna Delvey and her father, Vadim Sorokin.
Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, rose to prominence in 2017, when she was arrested and charged for fooling financial institutions, hotels, and individuals for roughly $275,000. She was later convicted for attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services, and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, per CNN. She's also currently facing possible deportation. Her story made rounds on the internet when she was featured on a widely-shared New York Magazine article, and now, she's back in the spotlight for being the subject of the hit Netflix show "Inventing Anna."
People familiar with Delvey's story would know that she has a penchant for twisting the truth. She made her way in the New York scene posing as a German heiress and in an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she said that she may have lied (via E!). "I mean, I cannot tell an exact instance, but I'm sure. But all of that — I never, like, told any senseless lies." Meanwhile, father Vadim spilled candid details about his relationship with his daughter, which Delvey didn't seem to appreciate.
Anna Delvey said she'll never move back in with her family
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Anna Delvey's father, Vadim Sorokin, said that he's in contact with her, despite going around in circles. "I speak to Anna three or four times a week from the immigration centre in New York and the conversation is always the same — she needs money," he divulged. "I've sent her thousands of dollars in the past. At the moment because she is in detention the amounts are small ... but even in there she hasn't learned how to control her finances."
"I don't think she has ever once said that she loves me but would tell me instead: 'I'm your only daughter and you have to help me and give me money,'" Sorokin added. Regardless, he said Delvey will always have a place to stay in Germany, adding that "while we'll support her, we won't enable her to repeat her previous mistakes."
Delvey, however, isn't planning on ever moving back. "I'd rather be in jail than live with my parents,' she wrote in a text to the outlet. Instead, she plans on starting anew elsewhere. Regarding her possible deportation, she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via E!), "Well, hopefully that won't happen ... I can go anywhere else in the world. It's not like I have to stay in Germany." Perhaps she can find some safe haven within the New York City art scene — where many chant "Free Anna Delvey!"