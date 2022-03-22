The Meaningful Names Nicolas Cage Has Picked Out For His Baby

Quirky celebrity kid names have been entertaining the world for a while. From Apple Martin to North West, many celeb parents have showcased their creativity through newborns' chosen monikers. Screen icon Nicolas Cage was no different when he and ex-wife Alice Kim welcomed son Kal-El Coppola Cage in 2005, per Us Weekly.

Cage once said of the interesting choice, per People, "I remembered the old Superman comics and Kal-El was his original name on Krypton. So I wanted a name that stood for something good, was unique and American and that's all three... it had kind of a magical ring to it." Known amongst fans for having a personal affinity for the Superman character, Cage was even scheduled to play the Man of Steel in a now-shelved Tim Burton-directed project, per ScreenRant.

Announcing in January that he was expecting another child with wife Riko Shibata (Cage and Kim finalized their divorce in 2016, per Us), it looks like Cage will be adding another uniquely-named member to his brood.