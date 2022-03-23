Putin's Alleged Lover Is In An Extremely Tricky Situation

What do you do when your (alleged) boyfriend and the (alleged) father of your children decides to invade a neighboring country, potentially starting another world war, and causing the President of the United States Joe Biden to call him a war criminal? If anyone has any advice, they should perhaps try and let Alina Kabaeva — the former Olympic gymnast widely believed to be Vladimir Putin's lover (though the two have never officially confirmed the relationship) — know what it is.

We assume that being in a relationship with possibly the most hated and dangerous man in the world poses some problems in the best of times, and it doesn't look like things are getting better for Kabaeva any time soon. Though no one knows for sure, she is thought to be hiding out in Switzerland, according to Fortune, and there is a petition gathering steam to have her and her children ejected from that country and for her to be stripped of her Olympic medals. Plus, it now appears that even her friends are making a pretty huge request from her.