Hayden Panettiere Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Comedian Donny Davis

Comedian Donny Davis was announced dead on February 22 at the age of 43, as reported by Las Vegas' 8 News Now, tragically adding another name to the list of celebs who have died in 2022. Davis was found unresponsive in a Resorts World Las Vegas hotel room, and according to a Metropolitan Police Department report, per Las Vegas Review-Journal, the performer was turning blue and biting his tongue before being transported to Sunrise Hospital. He was pronounced dead and, at the time of this writing, the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Davis was a 4-foot-2-inch comedian known for his appearances on "Chelsea Lately" and a brief role in the film "Pain & Gain." Even more notably, Davis danced in Britney Spears' Las Vegas residency show, toured with Joe Jonas, and worked with many famous faces including Miley Cyrus and Steven Tyler. He also hosted private parties for celebrities while performing at party bar Beacher's Madhouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Several friends have shared kind words about Davis in recent weeks.

"[Donny Davis] was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have," Ryan Phillipe shared on Instagram with a series of photos throughout their friendship. "It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here." He noted the comedian was "unforgettable," and others agree. Hayden Panetierre has now shared her own insight into the loss.