The Sweet Reason William And Kate's Kids Will Be Jealous Of Their Royal Tour
It's not very often that Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children get to attend royal engagements and public appearance with them. However, from time to time, they do join their parents for high-profile events, like when Prince George captured everyone's hearts during the Euro2020 soccer matches, or when he and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis walked their first red carpet before attending a special pantomime performance at the National Lottery's Pantoland at the Palladium. George and Charlotte also had a memorable trip to Canada back in 2016 when George met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — but refused to give him a high five and left him hanging, per the Mirror.
That said, whenever the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embark on one of their state visits, William says that their kids "are always asking us where we are going, and we show them where we are on the map," according to People. But when George, Charlotte, and Louis find out what their parents have been doing during their trip to Belize, they sure won't be happy about it. In fact, there's a good chance they will be downright jealous over it.
William and Kate got to try some sweet treats
During their trip to Belize, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a stop at a cacao farm for a very special chocolate tour stop. According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge loved their stop at the farm so much that the future king of England jokingly asked the owner of the 10-acre farm, "Do you take apprentices? Can I come and work for you?" If that weren't enough, Kate also couldn't help but add that the couple's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — might not be too pleased when learning about what they did. "I think our children will be very jealous," she said before sampling some of the tortilla chips that she dipped into a chocolate fountain.
Even though William and Kate have thoroughly enjoyed their trip to Belize, their arrival was marred by protests, according to Sky News. Apparently, there was a demonstration over land rights that forced the Cambridges to alter their schedule. Further, the royal couple was supposed to visit a cacao farm in a village called Indian Creek, but a protest over the couple's plans to land their helicopter on a soccer field altered their plans at the last minute. In other words, not everything has been so sweet for William and Kate.