Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Can't Forget 25 Years After Making Selena

Jennifer Lopez has played many memorable roles in her life, but the film "Selena" put her on the map. In the movie, Lopez played the role of singer Selena Quintanilla. As most know, Selena's life was tragically cut short in 1995 when her fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, gunned down Selena at a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas. Selena had a meeting with Saldivar after it was suspected that she was stealing money from Selena. The singer was just 23 years old at the time.

Selena's life story turned into a movie starring Lopez and became one of the most iconic and defining roles of Lopez's career. The star has talked about her role several times, including in a 2015 interview with Billboard. Lopez shared that playing Selena in the movie helped inspire her to launch her own singing career. "It had a lot to do with it — all those performances. I sang in musicals before but as part of a cast, never as a solo artist upfront or a recording artist," she told the outlet. "It made me realize, "Don't neglect parts of yourself and let people put you in a box because you're an actress. You can do this, and you can also do that. Life is short, and you don't know what's going to happen. Go for your dreams, and don't let anyone hold you back."

Lopez continues to talk about her role as Selena to this day, including the one thing she just can't forget about playing the legendary singer.