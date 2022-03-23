Hugh Hefner's Reputation Takes Another Huge Hit

New disturbing allegations have been made against Hugh Hefner in A&E's docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." Susie Krabacher, a playmate in the 1980s alleged that Hefner groomed her and gave her drugs when she first moved into the mansion. "I want you to know it's safe here, and I want you to know that you can do anything you want," Krabacher recalled Hefner telling her, per People. She then alleged that Hefner gave her a pill after she mustered the courage to ask him if she could be the Playmate of the Year. "I don't remember if I even said anything to him about Playmate of the Year. I woke up with him on top of me," she recalled. "He was naked, and my pants were off, my pajama bottoms were off. I thought that I was having a nightmare because it didn't seem possible." Krabacher said the assault left her wanting "to die."

Hefner's "predatory" behavior did not stop with Krabacher. His ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore said on air that Hefner had a "skeleton key" to every bedroom in the mansion, and he could choose to sleep with whoever he pleases. His valet, Stefan Tetenbaum, said the process was "you have sex with him, and then he passes you around to his friends."

The admissions lines up with what Holly Madison previously told the "Call Her Daddy" podcast (via Us Weekly) that Hefner would ask playmates to sleep with him before they could move in and likened the mansion to a cult.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).