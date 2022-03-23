Why Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Was So Scared Of Being Fired From The Hit Show

Actor Nicola Coughlan had to overcome a lot of let downs before landing her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix's roaring hit "Bridgerton." The New York Times reports that she didn't get the attention of casting managers right away. "It was like, 'Oh, the dream died,'" she recalled. But things changed when Coughlan landed a talent agent in 2016. She was then cast for her first major role as the highly ambitious teenager, Clare Devlin, in "Derry Girls." After filming for the British teen comedy ended, Coughlan worried success wouldn't happen again and didn't get her hopes up when "Bridgerton" producers reached out to her agent.

After Coughlan was asked to audition, "Bridgerton" showrunner Chris Van Dusen knew she was the perfect fit for Penelope. Although she was never fired from her role, Coughlan feared at first everything was too good to be true. Shortly after learning she got the role, Coughlan told the New York Times she worried about being replaced by someone with a bigger name. "I should have been like, 'This is amazing,'" she shared. "Instead, I was like, 'This is fishy. I don't know about this.'"

In spite of her fears, Coughlan has made her "Bridgerton" character a sensation. The star shared her amazement at the show's success to BBC Radio 2 host Claudia Winkleman in February 2022. "It's absolutely bonkers how many people sort of fell in love with [the series]," she said, via Independent.ie. "It's amazing."