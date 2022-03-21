Bridgerton Season 2 Is Already Facing Bad News

When "Bridgerton" dropped back in 2020, the world had reached peak pandemic and people were desperate for something to watch. For those who already binged "The Tiger King," Shondaland's raunchy new period comedy-drama came at exactly the right time. "Bridgerton," which is based on a series of novels of the same name, follows the Bridgerton family's exploits in Regency-era London. Rhimes' concept dictates that each season should focus on a different member of the family. The first season focused on Daphne (played by Phoebe Dynevor) and the very handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) as they conned their way into high society, accidentally falling in love along the way.

The Taylor Swift-inspired soundtrack and steamy sex scenes were the perfect distraction from an unprecedented health crisis. Up until 2021's "Squid Games," "Bridgerton" was the most-watched show in Netflix history, per the Financial Times. Since the first season dropped, fans have been eager for more, and finally, their prayers have been answered. The second season will premier on March 25, but the news isn't all good. Fans have been concerned that Season 2 might not live up to the hype ever since Page announced he wouldn't be returning — and according to early reviews, it looks like they might have been right.