Justin Bieber's Messy Legal Drama With Two Women Just Got A Lot Less Complicated
The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Accused in 2020 of sexual assault by two women, Justin Bieber wound up filing a hefty defamation lawsuit against both accusers. The first woman, identified only as "Danielle," claimed that Bieber assaulted her in 2014 in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, Texas, per Entertainment Weekly. The second, "Khadidja," accused Bieber of assaulting her in New York City in 2015, per Radar.
Initially responding through a series of tweets, including a denial stating that he was with "my then gf Selena Gomez" at the time of one of the alleged attacks (followed by photographic receipts), Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against both women a few days later. Per legal documents obtained by People, Bieber's suit was adamant that all allegations were "factually impossible." The singer maintained that "multiple witnesses and documentary evidence" can corroborate his alibi at the time Danielle accused her attack of taking place. Bieber's suit also claimed that Khadidja had "falsified or faked texts" to substantiate her allegations.
It didn't stop there. In October 2021, Khadidja filed a legal complaint obtained by Radar to have Bieber dismiss his defamation claims. But will the "Love Yourself" singer heed her plea?
Justin Bieber thinks his defamation lawsuit has served its purpose
Justin Bieber is attempting to close a dramatic chapter of his life. The pop star filed a motion to dismiss his $20 million defamation lawsuit against his two sexual assault accusers, per a March 22 TMZ report. Sources within Bieber's inner circle informed the outlet that Bieber no longer felt the lawsuit necessary and was ready to leave it behind him.
While the singer has understandably not publicly commented himself, Twitter is already speculating on the case's somewhat unexpected turn. While one user praised Bieber, tweeting, "He's better than me cause I wouldn't have dropped it," another conjectured, "[B]oth girls keep claiming they're Broke and one just had a baby and he feels bad. he filed the suits to show there are consequences to falsely accusing people."
Meanwhile, the "Sorry" singer has also been busy attending to his Justice World Tour in promotion of his album, "Justice." In a recent Instagram post, Bieber captioned a video of himself addressing his stadium of adoring fans by quoting Martin Luther King Jr., writing, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.