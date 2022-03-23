Justin Bieber's Messy Legal Drama With Two Women Just Got A Lot Less Complicated

The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Accused in 2020 of sexual assault by two women, Justin Bieber wound up filing a hefty defamation lawsuit against both accusers. The first woman, identified only as "Danielle," claimed that Bieber assaulted her in 2014 in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, Texas, per Entertainment Weekly. The second, "Khadidja," accused Bieber of assaulting her in New York City in 2015, per Radar.

Initially responding through a series of tweets, including a denial stating that he was with "my then gf Selena Gomez" at the time of one of the alleged attacks (followed by photographic receipts), Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against both women a few days later. Per legal documents obtained by People, Bieber's suit was adamant that all allegations were "factually impossible." The singer maintained that "multiple witnesses and documentary evidence" can corroborate his alibi at the time Danielle accused her attack of taking place. Bieber's suit also claimed that Khadidja had "falsified or faked texts" to substantiate her allegations.

It didn't stop there. In October 2021, Khadidja filed a legal complaint obtained by Radar to have Bieber dismiss his defamation claims. But will the "Love Yourself" singer heed her plea?