Anne Hathaway Gets Candid On The Possibility Of Having Another Kid

The world knows Anne Hathaway as a prolific actor, but what people don't see is when the cameras stop rolling, she's a doting mother of two children. The "Princess Diaries" star has two sons with her husband Adam Shulman, and according to the actor, her life fundamentally changed when she became a mom.

"Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn't working, I felt like I was wasting time," she told People in 2019. After becoming a mom, Hathaway's outlook on work is much different. "Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I'm just not available to work because it's important for me to be home with him," she explained. "I make more time for the things that matter to me because suddenly I have more time."

Hathaway echoed this sentiments about motherhood changing her life in her latest interview with the WSJ. Magazine. The actor, who currently stars as WeWork's Rebekah Neumann in the Apple TV+ series "WeCrashed," said she didn't feel complete until she gave birth to her first child. "I didn't feel fully landed and fully here until I was a mom," she said. "It's not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word." Hathaway clearly enjoys being a mom. In fact, she and Shulman are looking toward having another baby.