Why Chrissy Metz Felt 'Physically Ill' Filming Emotional Scenes From This Is Us

Fans of "This Is Us" know to expect a rocky ride as Season 6 inches toward the series' grand finale. Thanks to a flash-forward at the end of Season 5, viewers knew heading into these episodes that Kate Pearson and Toby Damon would split. However, they did not know exactly how it happened. Actor Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, opened up about some upcoming tough scenes involving her character and she admitted she actually got "physically ill" in the process.

Metz experienced "waves" of emotions while filming her powerful Season 6 "This Is Us" scenes, she previously told People. She explained that she hoped to "really enjoy and relish the moments that I do have as opposed to just crying through them," but new teasers reveal that wasn't always possible. In fact, it seems Episode 9 was written to be an especially difficult one for Kate and Toby fans. Chris Sullivan, who portrays Toby, explained viewers will see "compassion and love" woven into the upcoming split (per E! News' "Daily Pop"). Metz noted fans will see themselves "in both Kate and Toby," and Sullivan promised the split "is no one's fault. And it is everyone's fault."

The complexity of the emotions in these scenes apparently took something of a toll on Metz.