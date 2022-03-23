The Real Reason Lindsey Graham Stormed Out Of Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS Hearing

Aside from the POTUS, billionaires, and D.C. lobbyists, the power in the USA lies in the Supreme Court — just as James Madison intended when he drafted the Constitution. "The judicial power of the United States shall be vested in one Supreme Court," article III states. The Supreme Court was created to protect citizens against the abuse of power — separating who makes laws, who enforces them, and who decides the outcome if they're alleged to be broken.

The Supreme Court trumps the President and their appointed administration in the power stakes. So, it's no shock Commanders-in-Chief are eager to include as many sympathetic political ideologists as possible within the mighty nine. It's why Democrats fought so hard against the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh — well, the multiple sexual assault allegations against him, per The Washington Post, may have also played a part. It's why Mitch McConnel decreed Obama couldn't nominate Antonin Scalia's replacement, during his last year in office — despite George W. Bush nominating Harriett Myers (who subsequently declined) just weeks before the end of his first term.

As the American Bar Association reports, it's why Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett following Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death — tipping the Supreme Court balance heavily towards the conservative religious right. There's a good chance that's why Joe Biden's nominated replacement for Stephen G. Breyer has Republicans so upset, as evidenced by Lindsey Graham storming out of Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS hearing.