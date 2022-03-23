Pete Davidson's Mom Reacts To Possibility Of Her Son Having A Baby With Kim Kardashian

Several signs point to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson being committed to their relationship for the long haul. The reality star spoke about throwing caution to the wind when she decided to officially date Davidson. "It feels good. I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it," Kim said while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on March 16. Time has made the Skims honcho less guarded about dating. "I'm in my 40s, like f**k it," she added.

To show his level of commitment to Kim, the "Saturday Night Live" star got some new ink that included Kim's name. "The 'Kim' one isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she revealed on "Ellen." Davidson even started hanging out with members of his girlfriend's inner-circle. The comedian chilled with Scott Disick and two buddies while they watched a movie, and Davidson filmed himself as the other three fell asleep. Disick later posted the funny clip to his Instagram on March 20, per People.

The new celebrity power couple was spotted getting off a plane together in Los Angeles on March 22 after stopping off in New York, according to another People report. Two days earlier, Davidson and Kim were photographed smooching in a car, per TMZ. That photo sparked an enthusiastic reaction from Davidson's mother.