William And Kate's Latest Activities On Their Tour Took Everyone By Surprise

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the middle of their tour of the Caribbean, where they've visited the countries of Belize and Jamaica, though these visits did not go entirely as planned. For one thing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not receive the warmest of welcomes when they first arrived in either country, where they were immediately greeted with "anti-colonialism" protests, according to The Independent. Protestors in the Jamaican capital reportedly demanded apologies from the royals as well as reparations for slavery. The outlet reports that the government of Jamaica is also in the middle of removing the queen as its head of state, so the timing of Will and Kate's arrival makes the royal visit a little awkward.

If you expected some sort of official royal response to these criticisms, you may be surprised by the recent posts on the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which don't mention the controversies or protests at all. In fact, Kate and William's activities on their tour resemble those of a tropical vacation. Between hanging out in the jungle and busting out their best dance moves with locals, the Cambridges have shown a looser side to themselves in the Caribbean. The royal couple's latest tour outings continue to surprise royal fans, who never pictured Will and Kate having this much fun.