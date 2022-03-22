William And Kate Are Facing Even More Controversy On Their Royal Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are slated to visit Jamaica next on their Caribbean tour, but it looks like they will face more protests as they make their way around the region. The Independent reports that on the same day the couple is scheduled to arrive, a protest calling for slavery reparations will take place in the capitol.

"It is important as we turn 60 years old as an independent nation that we stand as 'adults' on solid ethical, moral and human justice grounds to say to Britain, who was once our 'parent,' that you have done wrong in enriching yourselves off of chattel slavery and colonialism," co-organizer Nora Blake shared with the outlet. They have also penned an open letter calling out the British monarchy and demanding an apology. "We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne," the letter read. "Because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind."

William and Kate have yet to issue a response, but they continue to share posts detailing the tour on Instagram. "Catherine and I are delighted to be here in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean," they wrote in their latest post. "I am honoured to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee."