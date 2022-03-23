The Truth About Madeleine Albright's Children

The first woman to hold office as U.S. Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has died at the age of 84. Her time in the Bill Clinton administration highlighted her advocacy for increased human rights and global democracy. According to CNN, her death was announced by an email sent out to the Albright Stonebridge Group and her family confirmed the news on Twitter.

In addition to her long list of prestigious accomplishments, Albright was named one of USA Today's Women of the Century in 2020 on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. She openly discussed the different standard she encountered in her field as a woman. Luckily, her "solid foreign policy background" landed her rightful opportunities, but at times there was push-back. "I didn't have any problems with foreign governments ... I had more problems with the men in our own government," she said. But this hardly slowed Albright down, and her direct approach on home soil and overseas proved effective.

"I was fairly direct, I have to say, because I think that sometimes it's important in terms of the tone," she explained. "I don't think frankly that I was rougher, tougher, or anything than any man. I just think that people were surprised to hear some of that language from a woman." Despite her years of dedicated experience in foreign affairs and various political works, Albright also raised children who would go on to follow in her steps in their own ways. Here is a little about the next generation of Albright women.