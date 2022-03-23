The Tragic Death Of Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Mary Jane Thomas

Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country musician Hank Williams Jr., has died, TMZ reported. In the early evening hours of March 22, Thomas — who was 58 or 61, according to conflicting reports — was at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, when she had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. She was transported there by medical personnel who responded to an emergency call from the resort.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her suspected cause of death — which has not been confirmed as of this writing —was a blood clot or other complication from an undisclosed medical procedure. No foul play is suspected at this time. Her tragic death happened just days before Williams was set to go on tour come April 1. In a post on the singer's Instagram page, his first stop was listed as Southaven, Mississippi.

Williams, the son of country music legend Hank Williams, had been married with Thomas for 32 years at the time of her death. On July 1, 1990, the couple tied the knot in Missoula, Montana, per the Orlando Sentinel. Thomas was working as a model for the suntan lotion brand Hawaiian Tropic when she first met her future husband half a decade earlier at one of his concerts. According to Outsider, Thomas was Williams' third wife.

Sadly, Thomas' death wasn't the first premature loss Williams had suffered.