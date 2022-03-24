New Claim Emerges About Bob Saget's Health Before His Tragic Death
Comedy icon Bob Saget's January 9 death caught most by surprise, especially as the actor had performed a stand-up gig the previous night. Initially assumed to have died in his sleep at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, Saget's family revealed his cause of death in a February 9 statement, citing blunt head trauma. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," his family's statement read, via BuzzFeed News. chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties, Joshua Stephany, also confirmed the cause of death, telling BuzzFeed News that Saget's "injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall."
In the absence of further specifics, theories have continued to swirl around the moment of Saget's death. In an incident report obtained by People in March, Stephany stated that "the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact," suggesting that Saget could have fallen onto "something hard, covered by something soft," such as a "carpeted floor." Stephany also noted that Saget would have experienced dizziness from such a fall.
As the morbid, unanswered question looms in the air, someone claims to have witnessed Saget experiencing health issues just before his tragic death.
Did Bob Saget have long-term COVID at the time of his death?
Bob Saget was reportedly feeling ill the night before his January 9 death. Per a March 23 TMZ report, Saget's last stand-up gig took place the night of January 8 at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, where a showrunner, Rosalie Cocci, told authorities of Saget's health concerns prior to performing. According to Cocci, Saget mentioned to her that he had a case of long-term COVID-19 and experienced symptoms, such as hearing issues and a sore throat. "I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.' He seemed to be talking himself up," Cocci recalled, via Page Six.
Additionally, according to Cocci, Saget's hearing problems were so "off," that "he was asking the sound guys to turn everything up." As TMZ speculated, hearing issues could cause a lack of balance. Given that chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany believed Saget suffered a "likely... fall" leading to his fatal head trauma, per BuzzFeed News, Cocci's comments might provide some insight into his death. The emphasis on "might" is justified, however. For one, a fall could have precipitated from any variable, and secondly, Saget's family told TMZ he only developed COVID-19 two weeks prior and never informed them of any hearing issues.