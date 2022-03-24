New Claim Emerges About Bob Saget's Health Before His Tragic Death

Comedy icon Bob Saget's January 9 death caught most by surprise, especially as the actor had performed a stand-up gig the previous night. Initially assumed to have died in his sleep at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, Saget's family revealed his cause of death in a February 9 statement, citing blunt head trauma. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," his family's statement read, via BuzzFeed News. chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties, Joshua Stephany, also confirmed the cause of death, telling BuzzFeed News that Saget's "injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall."

In the absence of further specifics, theories have continued to swirl around the moment of Saget's death. In an incident report obtained by People in March, Stephany stated that "the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact," suggesting that Saget could have fallen onto "something hard, covered by something soft," such as a "carpeted floor." Stephany also noted that Saget would have experienced dizziness from such a fall.

As the morbid, unanswered question looms in the air, someone claims to have witnessed Saget experiencing health issues just before his tragic death.