Investigators Have A New Theory About Bob Saget's Death
Bob Saget's sudden death came as a shock to not only fans of the comedian, but to his family as well. The "Full House" star was found dead in his hotel room a day after performing stand-up comedy, and appeared in great health before his death, which caused many to wonder what caused his untimely demise. As details about the cause of Saget's death emerged, his family filed a lawsuit to block further information about his death from being released, per CNN.
It was known that Saget died from head trauma suffered inside his hotel room, and this caused several medical experts to weigh in on what exactly killed the "America's Funniest Home Videos" star. On February 10, the Orange County Medical Examiner revealed in a report that Saget suffered multiple skull fractures, likely from falling backwards. "The head hits something hard and the skull fractures in different places including the orbits ... and that causes bleeding which compresses the brain," Dr. Roshini Raj, a professor at New York University, told People. It was also revealed that Saget had no illicit drugs in his system at the time.
Another expert theorized that Saget had fallen twice to induce the multiple fractures. "So thinking about the physics that would be involved, it could be the case that Mr. Saget had two falls," Dr. Anthony Harris of HFit Health told The Sun on February 20. Later, investigators proposed another possibility surrounding Saget's death.
Bob Saget may have gotten up after suffering head trauma
One of the reasons several theories were spawned around Bob Saget's death was because the exact cause of death was not clear-cut. Curious fans were not the only ones flummoxed by the "Fuller House" star's sudden passing. "It's definitely an unusual case," a deputy for the Orange County Sheriff revealed to People on February 23. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions," they added.
Investigators believed Saget lost consciousness and subsequently fell backwards, hitting his head on the marble floor in the bathroom of his hotel room, as no blood was found on any end tables. Reportedly, authorities believe the comedian was able to stand back up after cracking his head. "Police believe that a groggy Saget regained consciousness and stumbled into bed, where he again lost consciousness and died," per People. What makes Saget's subsequent loss of consciousness extra-baffling is that he appeared fine following his final comedy show. "He was cracking jokes, waving to people in the lobby," a hotel employee told the magazine.
After the news broke that Saget died from head trauma, actor Dana Delany was frightened after she experienced her own accident. "I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget," she wrote on Twitter on February 18. "I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no," Delany added. She was friends with Saget, so his death was fresh on her mind, per Page Six.