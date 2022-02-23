Investigators Have A New Theory About Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget's sudden death came as a shock to not only fans of the comedian, but to his family as well. The "Full House" star was found dead in his hotel room a day after performing stand-up comedy, and appeared in great health before his death, which caused many to wonder what caused his untimely demise. As details about the cause of Saget's death emerged, his family filed a lawsuit to block further information about his death from being released, per CNN.

It was known that Saget died from head trauma suffered inside his hotel room, and this caused several medical experts to weigh in on what exactly killed the "America's Funniest Home Videos" star. On February 10, the Orange County Medical Examiner revealed in a report that Saget suffered multiple skull fractures, likely from falling backwards. "The head hits something hard and the skull fractures in different places including the orbits ... and that causes bleeding which compresses the brain," Dr. Roshini Raj, a professor at New York University, told People. It was also revealed that Saget had no illicit drugs in his system at the time.

Another expert theorized that Saget had fallen twice to induce the multiple fractures. "So thinking about the physics that would be involved, it could be the case that Mr. Saget had two falls," Dr. Anthony Harris of HFit Health told The Sun on February 20. Later, investigators proposed another possibility surrounding Saget's death.