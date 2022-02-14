Fans Have A Lot More Questions About Bob Saget's Cause Of Death

There's no doubt that the untimely death of Bob Saget has caused much grief and heartbreak for his beloved family members, friends, and fans. On January 9, news broke that authorities had found Saget dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The comedian had recently finished a set and in his last Instagram post, he couldn't help but gush over how young and happy he felt to be doing comedy. Shortly after Saget died, a medical examiner completed an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Initially, many thought it could have been a heart attack due to Saget's family history.

In February, Saget's family released the autopsy report in a statement. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," the family stated, per People. They also made sure to thank fans for the incredible amount of love and support, adding that it's "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

Following the news, many people were notably surprised at the cause of death, mainly because outlets initially reported that he probably died in his sleep. Another report showed that Saget had COVID-19 and a few issues with his heart showed up on the autopsy report, but the head trauma ultimately caused his death. But fans still have more questions.