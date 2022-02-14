Fans Have A Lot More Questions About Bob Saget's Cause Of Death
There's no doubt that the untimely death of Bob Saget has caused much grief and heartbreak for his beloved family members, friends, and fans. On January 9, news broke that authorities had found Saget dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The comedian had recently finished a set and in his last Instagram post, he couldn't help but gush over how young and happy he felt to be doing comedy. Shortly after Saget died, a medical examiner completed an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Initially, many thought it could have been a heart attack due to Saget's family history.
In February, Saget's family released the autopsy report in a statement. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," the family stated, per People. They also made sure to thank fans for the incredible amount of love and support, adding that it's "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."
Following the news, many people were notably surprised at the cause of death, mainly because outlets initially reported that he probably died in his sleep. Another report showed that Saget had COVID-19 and a few issues with his heart showed up on the autopsy report, but the head trauma ultimately caused his death. But fans still have more questions.
Bob Saget's injury was really severe
While the cause of death has officially been revealed, there are still many more questions surrounding the entire Bob Saget situation. In a segment with Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN, the doctor revealed that the "Full House" actor's "blunt force trauma" injuries might be a little more severe than people initially thought. Many believed that Saget hit his head on something in his hotel room and didn't think anything of it, but Gupta says that the injuries seem more severe. "It was a very significant blow to the head," Gupta said, before showing a graphic of all the fractures on Saget's head, stating that there was a large fracture on the back of his head and more on the front of his skull.
Gupta shared that the injuries Saget suffered seemed more in line with someone falling down a staircase or being in a car accident without a seatbelt because of the degree of force. Dr. Joshua Marcus told People that "it looks like someone who had a major roll down the stairs, car accident, bicycle accident, motorcycle accident."
Many fans took to Twitter over the most recent findings. "So the Bob Saget autopsy revealed he died from blunt force trauma usually caused by something like a baseball bat or a 20 ft fall and foul play still isn't suspected? Bizarre," one person wrote. Another person said that she thought "there's a bigger elephant in the room here." Hopefully, we will get more answers soon.