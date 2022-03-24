Wendy Williams' Latest Video Plea Has Fans Concerned

Wendy Williams' health has been much discussed since it was revealed in September 2021 that she was taking some time away from her eponymous talk show as she dealt with health issues, predominantly related to her Graves' disease. November 2021 brought rumors Williams may have developed dementia and she was spotted in a wheelchair, though her brother, Tommy Williams, denied those allegations to The U.S. Sun. "We don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It's all physical," he said. Things then took another turn in February when it was confirmed "The Wendy Williams Show" would be ending, with Sherri Shepherd, who stepped in as a guest host, taking over with her own show, "Sherri."

Williams herself then gave fans an update on her wellbeing, telling "Good Morning America" in March, saying, "There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing." She also addressed her issues with Wells Fargo Bank after the company allegedly froze her accounts for two months and suggested she needed a guardian. "They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don't want that. I want all my money," she said. "I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

Now? Williams is speaking out about the drama again.