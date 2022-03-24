Jill Duggar Reveals The Sex Of Baby No. 3

Jill Duggar and husband, Derick Dillard, announced that they were expecting their third child on February 27 via their blog, Dillard Family. "We've been keeping a little secret!," they began, adding, "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby." It would appear that their prayers were answered — the couple is expecting their "rainbow baby" in July.

The pregnancy news came four months after the couple announced that they had lost their "third baby" to miscarriage in a blog post titled, "Happiness Turns To Heartbreak." The couple wrote about how excited their two sons, Israel and Samuel, had been at the prospect of another sibling. "It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them," they penned. The blog post was accompanied by a beautiful video montage that Jill and Derick put together in honor of River.

The "19 Kids and Counting" alum has been keeping her Instagram followers in the loop of her developing pregnancy with regular updates. On March 2, she posted a photo of her and Derick holding a strip of ultrasound photos alongside the caption, "We can't wait to meet you baby!" In the comments section, fans were anxious to find out the sex of the baby. Fortunately, they won't have to wait any longer.