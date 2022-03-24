Jill Duggar Reveals The Sex Of Baby No. 3
Jill Duggar and husband, Derick Dillard, announced that they were expecting their third child on February 27 via their blog, Dillard Family. "We've been keeping a little secret!," they began, adding, "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby." It would appear that their prayers were answered — the couple is expecting their "rainbow baby" in July.
The pregnancy news came four months after the couple announced that they had lost their "third baby" to miscarriage in a blog post titled, "Happiness Turns To Heartbreak." The couple wrote about how excited their two sons, Israel and Samuel, had been at the prospect of another sibling. "It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them," they penned. The blog post was accompanied by a beautiful video montage that Jill and Derick put together in honor of River.
The "19 Kids and Counting" alum has been keeping her Instagram followers in the loop of her developing pregnancy with regular updates. On March 2, she posted a photo of her and Derick holding a strip of ultrasound photos alongside the caption, "We can't wait to meet you baby!" In the comments section, fans were anxious to find out the sex of the baby. Fortunately, they won't have to wait any longer.
Jill Duggar is 'thankful' to welcome the newest member of the family
On March 23, Jill Duggar took to the Dillard Family blog to update her eager fans on the sex of her and her husband, Derick Dillard's, third baby. The family took some adorable photos to showcase that the baby is a boy, including one in which they all held a giant blue balloon that spelled the word "baby." In another photo, the couple's two sons, Israel and Samuel, held a white onesie between the two of them that read, "Little brother."
Alongside the photos, Jill wrote a couple paragraphs about the big reveal. "We had originally planned on finding out our baby's gender earlier ... but Covid hit our family and we had to delay the exciting revelation," she explained, adding that this ended up being "a blessing in disguise" since Israel wouldn't have been able to attend at the time. "...Our whole family could be together ... as we all found out ... that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!" Jill ended her post with a line about how "thankful" they all felt.
On March 10, the "Counting On" star told her Instagram followers that she and Derick had tested positive for COVID-19. She asked her fans to send their prayers "for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too." Thankfully, the virus passed quickly and by March 16, she posted that they were all feeling better.