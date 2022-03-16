Jill Duggar Updates Fans Amid Her COVID Diagnosis
Jill Duggar has a lot on her plate. As fans of "19 Kids and Counting" know, we basically watched Jill and her siblings grow up before our very own eyes. Since the show ended, many people still keep up with the family on social media, and Jill has amassed an impressive following of 1.7 million... and counting. It's safe to say that she still has the support of fans.
Jill married Derick Dillard in 2014, and the pair have two children: Samuel and Israel Dillard. In February, Jill released a video on her Instagram account, including a clip of the whole family standing together. Jill and Derick held a giant gold balloon that read "baby," and their sons sported shirts that said "big" and "middle," holding another one that read "little." Jill added a sweet caption to announce her pregnancy. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers, and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" she gushed. "Behind the scenes of the Dillard family's pregnancy announcement!"
In a follow-up post, Jill expressed her excitement over the pregnancy, especially after her devastating loss last fall. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," she shared. The baby will arrive in July 2022. In the meantime, Jill and her husband have been dealing with some other health issues, including COVID-19.
Jill Duggar is feeling better
Jill Duggar seems to be on the mend following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The reality star took to social media to update fans on her health, sharing two images on Instagram. Jill extended her hand forward to snap a selfie-style photo in the first shot. She used her other hand to hold a pickle, putting it up to her mouth. We can only guess that this must be one of her pregnancy cravings. In the second picture, Jill posed with her husband, Derick Dillard.
"Have pickle, will walk! ...especially when it's with my favorite people," she wrote on the upload. "Thankful to be feeling a little better, even though not 100% yet. Thank y'all for your prayers!" Fans commented on the photo, wishing Jill the best in her recovery. "I hope you're both feeling better. Keep cooking that little nugget. Stay safe," one follower commented. "So glad you're feeling better. Covid is scary, but pregnant really scary. Thank God for healing. Love keeping up with your family," another user chimed in.
Earlier in March, Jill informed fans that she and her husband, Derick, tested positive for the virus. "With a little help from family, we were still able to celebrate Derick's birthday at home yesterday, even though it was different than we'd originally hoped," she said, adding that any prayers were appreciated. The reality star also asked for tips on getting through the illness. We're just glad to see that the pair is on the up-and-up!