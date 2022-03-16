Jill Duggar Updates Fans Amid Her COVID Diagnosis

Jill Duggar has a lot on her plate. As fans of "19 Kids and Counting" know, we basically watched Jill and her siblings grow up before our very own eyes. Since the show ended, many people still keep up with the family on social media, and Jill has amassed an impressive following of 1.7 million... and counting. It's safe to say that she still has the support of fans.

Jill married Derick Dillard in 2014, and the pair have two children: Samuel and Israel Dillard. In February, Jill released a video on her Instagram account, including a clip of the whole family standing together. Jill and Derick held a giant gold balloon that read "baby," and their sons sported shirts that said "big" and "middle," holding another one that read "little." Jill added a sweet caption to announce her pregnancy. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers, and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" she gushed. "Behind the scenes of the Dillard family's pregnancy announcement!"

In a follow-up post, Jill expressed her excitement over the pregnancy, especially after her devastating loss last fall. "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," she shared. The baby will arrive in July 2022. In the meantime, Jill and her husband have been dealing with some other health issues, including COVID-19.