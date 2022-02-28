Jill Duggar Shares Big Announcement About Her Family

Jill Duggar has some exciting news about her family, months after she revealed that they had gone through some challenging times. In October 2021, the "Counting On" alum shared the shocking news that she had suffered a miscarriage with her third pregnancy. On her YouTube and Instagram, she and her husband Derick Dillard announced how excited they were that they were pregnant again, only to lose the baby after a few weeks. While they didn't get to find out the baby's gender, they went ahead and named it anyway.

"We picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard. One meaning for River is 'tranquil' ... and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they explained at the time in a blog post. "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!" they added. "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

Duggar had taken a short social media break after, and now that she's back, she has some wonderful news to share.