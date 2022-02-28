Jill Duggar Shares Big Announcement About Her Family
Jill Duggar has some exciting news about her family, months after she revealed that they had gone through some challenging times. In October 2021, the "Counting On" alum shared the shocking news that she had suffered a miscarriage with her third pregnancy. On her YouTube and Instagram, she and her husband Derick Dillard announced how excited they were that they were pregnant again, only to lose the baby after a few weeks. While they didn't get to find out the baby's gender, they went ahead and named it anyway.
"We picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard. One meaning for River is 'tranquil' ... and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they explained at the time in a blog post. "Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!" they added. "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."
Duggar had taken a short social media break after, and now that she's back, she has some wonderful news to share.
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are expecting a new baby
After keeping it a secret for quite some time, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard just announced that they are pregnant again. On the Dillard family blog, the two mentioned the miscarriage last year, and shared that they had prayed hard to be blessed with another baby.
"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" they wrote, along with a family photo with their sons Israel David and Samuel Scott. "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"
Jill and Derick have always been open about their wish to expand their family. In fact, they even said that they're not closing any doors to the prospect of adoption. "We would love more kids if God chooses to give us more," Duggar once said in a YouTube video. "Derick's mom was adopted, so adoption has always had a special place in our heart. But we'll see." For now, they have their hands busy with the little one on the way. Congratulations to the family!