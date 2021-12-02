Jill Duggar's New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take
Jill Dillard, née Duggar, just revealed a stunning new look and fans of "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" have plenty to say about it. Many Duggar family fans watched Jill grow up in front of television cameras under the guidance of her extremely conservative parents. In the years since marrying Derick Dillard, leaving reality television, and distancing herself from her parents, Jill has shed a few components of her previously highly conservative image. Her latest change really shows her saucy side and people seem thrilled with her decision.
Not long after pulling away from her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill started to wear jeans and got her nose pierced. Jill has worn shorts and sleeveless tops, as well, and fans also have seen her show off leather leggings and swimsuits. Not only has the former "Counting On" star embraced a new style that's a major shift from her family's conservative rules, at times she's opened up publicly about her sex life and enjoyed an alcoholic drink here and there, too. Jill is still more modest and conservative than many other women her age, but she has definitely made enormous strides in finding her own lifestyle. Her latest change definitely fits right in with the other changes she's already tried out.
Jill Dillard embraced a fun change
In a November 30 Instagram post, Jill Dillard teased her new look. "So... I did a thing today," she wrote as she directed people to the Dillard Family blog. There, she revealed a major hairstyle change and shared, "So, today I dyed my hair for the first time ever." Jill credited hair stylist Michelle Gamboa for the bold new look, and Gamboa shared more on her Instagram page. Gamboa explained they did a "VERY full head" of foils with different shades of blonde. The process took six hours, and the stylist recorded Jill's reaction to the final look. As Jill faced the mirror and raised her phone to snap a photo, she gasped and shook her hands when she took her first real look at the saucy blonde look. The former "Counting On" star immediately noted she loved it and shared a huge, genuine smile.
Jill's Instagram post received a lot of love from her followers. Soon after sharing the post, Jill's sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth, commented, "You did it!!! Your hair is beautiful, Jill! Love this new look." Interestingly, Joy-Anna appeared to be the only Duggar sibling to comment on Jill's post. Luckily, plenty of Jill's followers stepped up to share their enthusiasm. "You look incredible! Your energy is radiating!!" noted one person. "Absolutely gorgeous and fitting for the strong queen you are!!" another praised. Jill clearly loves the new look and fans were overwhelmingly in favor of this latest bold step of hers.