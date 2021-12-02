Jill Duggar's New Look Has Fans Doing A Double Take

Jill Dillard, née Duggar, just revealed a stunning new look and fans of "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" have plenty to say about it. Many Duggar family fans watched Jill grow up in front of television cameras under the guidance of her extremely conservative parents. In the years since marrying Derick Dillard, leaving reality television, and distancing herself from her parents, Jill has shed a few components of her previously highly conservative image. Her latest change really shows her saucy side and people seem thrilled with her decision.

Not long after pulling away from her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill started to wear jeans and got her nose pierced. Jill has worn shorts and sleeveless tops, as well, and fans also have seen her show off leather leggings and swimsuits. Not only has the former "Counting On" star embraced a new style that's a major shift from her family's conservative rules, at times she's opened up publicly about her sex life and enjoyed an alcoholic drink here and there, too. Jill is still more modest and conservative than many other women her age, but she has definitely made enormous strides in finding her own lifestyle. Her latest change definitely fits right in with the other changes she's already tried out.