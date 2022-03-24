Steven Spielberg Is Facing Huge Backlash For His Controversial Comments On Squid Game

Steven Spielberg is one of the most popular and iconic figures in the movie industry. He has written, produced, and directed countless hit movies, and most of us would be hard-pressed to pick a favorite. One of Spielberg's most recent films, a remake of "West Side Story," has been generating plenty of buzz. The highly anticipated film was released in 2021 and now boasts seven Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture.

In an interview with The Guardian, Spielberg explained how he grew up listening to the "West Side Story" soundtrack from the original version with his parents, and he grew to love it after singing all the songs. "It has never left my life. I've played the cast album to my kids. They memorized the songs growing up. I've got videos where I'm running around the place playing Officer Krupke and all the Jets," he told the outlet. "Those videos prove how 'West Side Story' has permeated my entire life and the lives of my kids and grandkids. It's crazy!" So, it only seemed fitting that he remake it all these years later.

There's no doubt that "West Side Story" has been one of the most talked-about films of 2021, while "Squid Game" has been one of the most talked-about Netflix series of the year. But why are the two of them making the same headline? All because of Spielberg's controversial comments about the "Squid Game" stars, that's why.