Steven Spielberg Is Facing Huge Backlash For His Controversial Comments On Squid Game
Steven Spielberg is one of the most popular and iconic figures in the movie industry. He has written, produced, and directed countless hit movies, and most of us would be hard-pressed to pick a favorite. One of Spielberg's most recent films, a remake of "West Side Story," has been generating plenty of buzz. The highly anticipated film was released in 2021 and now boasts seven Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture.
In an interview with The Guardian, Spielberg explained how he grew up listening to the "West Side Story" soundtrack from the original version with his parents, and he grew to love it after singing all the songs. "It has never left my life. I've played the cast album to my kids. They memorized the songs growing up. I've got videos where I'm running around the place playing Officer Krupke and all the Jets," he told the outlet. "Those videos prove how 'West Side Story' has permeated my entire life and the lives of my kids and grandkids. It's crazy!" So, it only seemed fitting that he remake it all these years later.
There's no doubt that "West Side Story" has been one of the most talked-about films of 2021, while "Squid Game" has been one of the most talked-about Netflix series of the year. But why are the two of them making the same headline? All because of Spielberg's controversial comments about the "Squid Game" stars, that's why.
Steven Spielberg comes under fire for his Squid Game comments
Steven Spielberg is in some hot water for his recent comments about the Netflix hit "Squid Game." The producer briefly spoke about the show during a panel at the PGA Awards, praising them for taking a chance on lesser-known stars. "A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it's interesting, unknown people can star [in] entire miniseries, can be in movies," he said, per Deadline. "A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies," he added. "Today, it's interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies."
Many fans took to social media to lash out at Spielberg for his comments, considering many members of the cast of "Squid Game" have had a long career in acting and are popular overseas. "the lead of squid games has a successful decades long career behind him and steven spielberg's last leading man was... ansel elgort," one person wrote on Twitter. "Steven Spielberg needs to retire lmao. He's so stuck up in his Hollywood privilege to realise the stars in squid game have been popular and loved in the Korea film industry because of their acting achievements," another social media user added.
"Squid Game" has been a top-rated series during this year's award junket, and actor Oh Young-soo even won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. Luckily for fans of the show, AP Entertainment confirms that it will be back for a second season.