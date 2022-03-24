RHONY's Leah McSweeney Shares Big Update On Her Conversion To Judaism

Getting real! "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney is opening up regarding an exciting milestone she's hit in her conversion to Judaism.

During "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 13 premiere, which aired in 2021, Leah revealed to her fellow housewives and fans that she was converting to Judaism — an idea she had toyed with for years. Growing up attending Catholic school, Leah revealed she had many Jewish friends, which is when she became interested in the faith. "I was just always really fascinated and drawn to the traditions of Judaism and I felt like, to me, they made sense," she revealed to Bustle. "[But] even though it was a calling for many years, it was something I would talk myself out of."

It was the pandemic that finally convinced Leah to convert and live life authentically, even down to her faith. Since her conversion began at the beginning of the pandemic, Leah has celebrated many notable Jewish holidays, per Page Six, including Shabbat — the Jewish sabbath — and Hanukkah. Now, Leah is sharing the ultimate update — and celebration — regarding her conversion.