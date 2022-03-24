Ben Affleck Shows His Love For Jennifer Lopez Is As Strong As Ever

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have (so far) managed to prove that it's worth giving your love a second chance. The couple has been going strong ever since they rekindled their relationship in early 2021 after initially pulling the plug on their engagement back in 2024. In fact, Lopez and Affleck have even proved their commitment to each other in their latest move, as reports indicate that they are planning to buy a home together.

If that weren't enough Lopez also opened up about Affleck like never before when she told People on February 1 that she feels so lucky to have a "beautiful love story" with her man. Lopez explained that she and Affleck have taken a different approach to their relationship in the hopes that they don't make the same mistakes they made in the past. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us," she said.

With that said, Affleck seems to reciprocate those same feelings for Lopez, as he recently proved that their love is as strong as ever.