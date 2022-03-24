Jon Stewart Reveals How Pete Davidson Is Really Doing Amid All The Kanye West Drama

Amid the Grammys 2022 cancellation of Kanye "Ye" West's performance and the rapper's 24-hour Instagram ban lingers the question: When will Ye's online reign of terror against comedian Pete Davidson end? Despite a source telling People in early March that "Pete is being as calm and cool as possible," Davidson appeared to confront Ye directly in a text message exchange shared (and since-deleted) by friend Dave Sirius, per Page Six. Among other things, Davidson allegedly wrote Ye, "You don't scare me bro," adding, "It's so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily." Although he did not mention specifics (like Ye's music video in which he buries a claymation version of Davidson alive), the comedian promised, "If you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I'm gonna stop being so nice."

Despite Ye's verbal threats toward Davidson both on social media and in his music ("God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," he raps on "Eazy," per Genius), some believe Ye's aggression stops at talk. Ye's own ex-bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, told Fox News in late March that Davidson had nothing to worry about physically. As he explained, "Pete is high-profiled... As much street clout Kanye has, or whatever you want to call it, he's not stupid... I think it's all social media drama, absolutely."

Now, Jon Stewart has added his insight into Davidson's view of this one-sided feud.