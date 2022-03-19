Kanye West Has Officially Been Barred From Performing At The Grammys. Here's What We Know

Kanye "Ye" West is facing another ban. The "Donda" rapper has been surrounded by controversy as of late after repeatedly harassing and targeting his wife Kim Kardashian — who was declared legally single in early March — Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah on Instagram.

Per The Wrap, Ye was suspended from his Instagram account for 24 hours on March 16 for violating the platform's policies about hate speech, bullying, and harassment. The social network also removed posts on his feed that were found to have violated its policies, including one where he called Noah a racial slur. Noah had previously dedicated a segment on "The Daily Show" about the rapper's harassment toward Kim and Davidson.

But, while Ye's social media ban has been lifted, he is currently facing real-life consequences for his online behavior. The Grammys have officially barred him from performing at the show, which is set to be held on April 3. Here's everything we know about the situation.