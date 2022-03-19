Kanye West Has Officially Been Barred From Performing At The Grammys. Here's What We Know
Kanye "Ye" West is facing another ban. The "Donda" rapper has been surrounded by controversy as of late after repeatedly harassing and targeting his wife Kim Kardashian — who was declared legally single in early March — Pete Davidson, and Trevor Noah on Instagram.
Per The Wrap, Ye was suspended from his Instagram account for 24 hours on March 16 for violating the platform's policies about hate speech, bullying, and harassment. The social network also removed posts on his feed that were found to have violated its policies, including one where he called Noah a racial slur. Noah had previously dedicated a segment on "The Daily Show" about the rapper's harassment toward Kim and Davidson.
But, while Ye's social media ban has been lifted, he is currently facing real-life consequences for his online behavior. The Grammys have officially barred him from performing at the show, which is set to be held on April 3. Here's everything we know about the situation.
Kanye West's 'online behavior' has raised concerns among Grammy producers
Kanye "Ye" West was set to take the Grammy stage on April 3, but he has now been pulled from the lineup, according to The Blast. A representative told the outlet that the Recording Academy "unfortunately" decided to rescind their invitation "due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior."
Part of the reason why Ye had to be pulled, according to the outlet, is that producers are worried that he might have clash with Trevor Noah, who is hosting the show again this year. Noah previously likened Ye's harassment toward Kim Kardashian as a form of abuse, saying on his show that what the SKIMS founder is "going through is terrifying to watch and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."
While Ye hasn't responded to the Grammy's snub, he has had a complicated relationship with the Recording Academy. In September 2020, Ye posted a video of himself urinating on one of his 22 Grammy statues, according to XXL Magazine. He also criticized the award show for "being too white" in 2016, according to Rolling Stone.