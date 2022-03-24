Putin's Yacht Comes With Some Extremely Strange Bathroom Items

Celebrities, politicians, dictators, they're just like us! Well, at least insofar as they've got to go when they've got to go — just in more luxurious surroundings. Tom Bower claims in his biography, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles," via The Express, that Prince Charles takes his own toilet seat when traveling — presumably to ensure his regal rear is majestically seated. Legal firebrand Nancy Grace has an intricately tiled Mexican mosaic toilet to perch upon while keeping updated on all the latest "killer tot mom" news, per the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump's penthouse boasts marble, 24-carat gold accents, decor in the style of Louis XIV, and a collection of golden thrones in the living room. In 2018, The Washington Post reported that the Guggenheim offered Trump a golden toilet for his bathroom — presumably to tweet from at 3 am before being banned from social media. The 18-carat solid gold toilet throne is titled "America" and was created to symbolize the USA's "wealth and excess."

However, Vladimir Putin takes it up a notch in the presidential powder room stakes. When the Russian president is not waging war on Ukraine, riding bare-chested on stallions, shooting polar bears, rescuing wild tigers, or slaying it at ice hockey, per CBS, he likes to chillax on one of his two mega-yachts. And by mega, we mean mighty mega. Trumping Trump, Grace, and even royalty, Putin's premier yacht comes with some extremely strange bathroom items.