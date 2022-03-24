Putin's Yacht Comes With Some Extremely Strange Bathroom Items
Celebrities, politicians, dictators, they're just like us! Well, at least insofar as they've got to go when they've got to go — just in more luxurious surroundings. Tom Bower claims in his biography, "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion, and Defiance of Prince Charles," via The Express, that Prince Charles takes his own toilet seat when traveling — presumably to ensure his regal rear is majestically seated. Legal firebrand Nancy Grace has an intricately tiled Mexican mosaic toilet to perch upon while keeping updated on all the latest "killer tot mom" news, per the Daily Mail.
Donald Trump's penthouse boasts marble, 24-carat gold accents, decor in the style of Louis XIV, and a collection of golden thrones in the living room. In 2018, The Washington Post reported that the Guggenheim offered Trump a golden toilet for his bathroom — presumably to tweet from at 3 am before being banned from social media. The 18-carat solid gold toilet throne is titled "America" and was created to symbolize the USA's "wealth and excess."
However, Vladimir Putin takes it up a notch in the presidential powder room stakes. When the Russian president is not waging war on Ukraine, riding bare-chested on stallions, shooting polar bears, rescuing wild tigers, or slaying it at ice hockey, per CBS, he likes to chillax on one of his two mega-yachts. And by mega, we mean mighty mega. Trumping Trump, Grace, and even royalty, Putin's premier yacht comes with some extremely strange bathroom items.
Putin's bathroom is all that glitters and gold
So, how strange can bathroom items really be? Vladimir Putin proves they can be extremely strange. The New York Post reports his $700 million superyacht is equipped with more gold than Donald Trump could even dream of. There are multiple bathrooms with gold toilets, paper holders, and faucets — even every screw is made of solid gold. The cruiser is named Scheherazade, in honor of the legendary Persian story-telling queen.
It's six decks high and 490 feet in length. "There are countless swimming pools, a spa, a sauna, a theater, ballrooms, a gym, two helipads," a source told The Sun. "It's like a mini-city." One of the swimming pools doubles as a ballroom dancefloor. There's a martial arts studio, a hospital, and a 15-foot long TV — and that's just scratching the surface of the outrageous opulence. "Russian people paid for it," a former crew member told The Sun. "Putin needs his head flushing down that golden throne."
Meanwhile, according to Business Insider, Putin's reported $100 million backup yacht, Graceful, is currently making a hasty retreat from its usual mooring spot in a Hamburg port. There's been no news on why the yacht — which the Kremlin has never even admitted belongs to Putin — has taken to the seas. But, it's suspected the move is linked to European countries seizing costly assets as part of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.