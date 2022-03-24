Shanna Moakler Reveals Surprising New Information About Her Health
Shanna Moakler might have spoken too fast regarding some personal news in her life. Moakler is an actor and reality television star who has been linked to several notable figures, like singer Billy Idol, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, with whom she shares a daughter, and ex-husband Travis Barker, with whom she shares two children, according to Us Weekly.
The former Playboy Playmate found love again when she began dating model Matthew Rondeau in 2020, per The U.S. Sun. While their relationship appeared to have a great start, the couple broke up several times throughout the course of their romance and, on February 24, it all fell apart. According to TMZ, Rondeau was arrested on felony domestic violence charges a day after he posted a shocking video accusing Moakler of cheating. Sources told the outlet that the "Celebrity Big Brother" star initially left her house when it all went down, but when she returned the next day that's when things got physical. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support." Moakler told TMZ. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."
And, just one week after her traumatic experience with her ex-boyfriend, she received news that would change her life forever.
Shanna Moakler received a false positive pregnancy test
On March 3, Shanna Moakler exclusively confirmed to People that she was expecting her fourth child. "I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," she said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day." However, before she could even get time to enjoy the moment, Moakler revealed some even bigger news.
The actor confirmed to Page Six she wasn't actually pregnant, although she really thought she was. "I received a false positive test due to the fact I had taken a hormone called HCG to help me lose weight for 'Big Brother,'" she said in an exclusive statement obtained by the outlet. "It is the same hormone that is produced when a woman is pregnant resulting in the false positive." Even though she's technically not with child at the moment, Moakler said having more kids in the near future is "not out of the question for me."
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, HCG, or Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, is a hormone "produced primarily by syncytiotrophoblastic cells of the placenta during pregnancy." It also states a false positive can be detected for a list of reasons which include "early measurement after conception" or "blood or protein in the urine" to name a few.