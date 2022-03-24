Shanna Moakler Reveals Surprising New Information About Her Health

Shanna Moakler might have spoken too fast regarding some personal news in her life. Moakler is an actor and reality television star who has been linked to several notable figures, like singer Billy Idol, boxer Oscar De La Hoya, with whom she shares a daughter, and ex-husband Travis Barker, with whom she shares two children, according to Us Weekly.

The former Playboy Playmate found love again when she began dating model Matthew Rondeau in 2020, per The U.S. Sun. While their relationship appeared to have a great start, the couple broke up several times throughout the course of their romance and, on February 24, it all fell apart. According to TMZ, Rondeau was arrested on felony domestic violence charges a day after he posted a shocking video accusing Moakler of cheating. Sources told the outlet that the "Celebrity Big Brother" star initially left her house when it all went down, but when she returned the next day that's when things got physical. "I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support." Moakler told TMZ. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

And, just one week after her traumatic experience with her ex-boyfriend, she received news that would change her life forever.