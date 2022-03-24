Heidi Montag Says Lady Gaga Completely Sabotaged Her Music Career

Heidi Montag wears a lot of hats in her life, including that of a reality star. Heidi is most well-known for starring in MTV's hit show "The Hills," which followed Lauren Conrad's life after "Laguna Beach." Heidi has talked about the success of cast members on several occasions, including on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

During the interview, Heidi explained who she finds the most successful from the cast. "I feel like Kristin, let's be honest, is the most successful. I feel like Lauren didn't make it like she should have. She should be Kylie [Jenner]. She was so good at makeup. She should have done the tutorials," Heidi shared. "If she had a good team, she'd be a billionaire. She'd be a hundred-millionaire. She is not where she should have been at all." Heidi pointed out that Lauren's line at Kohl's is great and all, but she could have done so much more with her career.

Heidi has kept her name in the spotlight and still has a pretty big following on Instagram — 979,000, to be exact. The star has been very confident in most aspects of her life and career, and according to MTV, she even had dreams to be an actor. "I plan to win an Oscar. I'm very ambitious," she said. The Oscar hasn't quite happened yet ... And neither has the Grammy. If it were up to Heidi, we're sure she thinks she also deserves one of those — but she blames Lady Gaga for never nabbing one.