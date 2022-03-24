Sharon Stone Claps Back At The Tabloids Questioning Her Style

Sharon Stone's tweet included a picture of the magazine's glossy page, with a photograph of Stone not on a red carpet or at a press junket, but just walking down the street minding her own business. The glossy page included the remarks of three supposed fashion experts commenting on her casual look of a sweater, brimmed hat, and jeans. With the comments overlaying her street style, they read, "She's the only tourist who travels with emotional baggage," "Her Basic Instinct is to shop at Goodwill," and "She just doesn't give a rip."

Putting aside the fact that tabloids generally tend to shame women in the public eye for their looks while men are exempt, there's an added cruel and nasty undertone to these comments that Stone likened to "Mean Girls." She tweeted, "US MAGAZINE, when is mean girl season over? I wore my sister's fave sweater she gave me to lunch when mom was in hospital, she brought me the hat as a present."

Stone stans are flocking to her defense on the platform, writing, "Tabloids really never cease to amaze me with how scummy they are." Another wrote, "Who are these 3 hollow empty vessels that feel the need to opine on something so petty and unimportant ... I hope the era of mean spirited celebrity fashion commentary is coming to an end."