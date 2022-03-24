The Truth About Wanda Sykes' Wife, Alex Sykes

Wanda Sykes has crafted a solid career from being naturally funny. Her decades of comedy have led her to paths in writing, stand-up, television, and film — which makes her a perfect candidate to help host the 2022 Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer. The news was revealed by Schumer on "Good Morning America" and Wanda, as well as her wife Alex Sykes, are gearing up for the big day.

Wanda has had much success with her stand-up comedy, rising to popularity throughout the '90s and joining the writing team on "The Chris Rock Show." She won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing in 1999, and since then, has had 14 additional nominations. Wanda spoke about her comedy process to the Windsor Star. "I go on (stage) with a plan in mind, but if I sense that the audience is into something, I'll be inspired to come up with stuff right there on the stage," she said. This proves to be true when incorporating material about her family.

Wanda explained that her wife is a good sport, so she can't help but work her into sets. "If I know she's in the audience, I will deliberately bring up something we had been discussing just to test it ... If they agree with me, I'll tease her about it afterwards." Being married to someone who has been named one of Entertainment Weekly's 25 funniest people in America (via BET), surely comes with a natural sense of humor about being teased. Here's everything we know about the comedian's wife, Alex.