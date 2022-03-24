Dr. Oz Is Absolutely Fuming Over Joe Biden's Resignation Request
You never know what's going to happen next in politics these days, but we have to admit we didn't have an angry social media feud between President Joe Biden and Dr. Mehmet Oz on our 2022 bingo cards. Well, maybe it's not fair to call it a feud, exactly, since it doesn't look like the president has responded to Dr. Oz on Twitter yet, but it definitely doesn't look like a friendly relationship.
For some context, Dr. Oz is currently running as a Republican for Senate in Pennsylvania, which is predicted to be one of the most competitive races in the midterm elections, according to PBS, making him another public figure who's transitioning from the world of network television to politics. Since he's on the other side of the political aisle from President Biden, a Democrat, we understand if the two aren't on their friendliest terms at the minute. Is that why, according to The Guardian, President Biden ordered Dr. Oz to resign from his position on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition? Well, it looks like Dr. Oz thinks so.
Dr. Oz says President Biden is being political
Dr. Mehmet Oz responded to the White House letter requesting his resignation from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition on — where else? — his Twitter. "It's sad that he would politicize such an important issue like health," he wrote. "The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Fauci, for a multitude of obvious reasons." Dr. Oz also included a video of himself in the tweet, where he added that he was grateful to former President Trump for appointing him to the position, and to his fellow members for what they were able to achieve.
However, it looks like President Joe Biden's request may not be as politically targeted as Dr. Oz makes it seem. As TMZ reported, the president has a policy that bars candidates for federal office (like the senate) from serving on presidential committees — which would explain why both Dr. Oz and Herschel Walker, another Trump council appointee who is running for senate in 2022, got this resignation request.
