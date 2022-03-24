Dr. Oz Is Absolutely Fuming Over Joe Biden's Resignation Request

You never know what's going to happen next in politics these days, but we have to admit we didn't have an angry social media feud between President Joe Biden and Dr. Mehmet Oz on our 2022 bingo cards. Well, maybe it's not fair to call it a feud, exactly, since it doesn't look like the president has responded to Dr. Oz on Twitter yet, but it definitely doesn't look like a friendly relationship.

For some context, Dr. Oz is currently running as a Republican for Senate in Pennsylvania, which is predicted to be one of the most competitive races in the midterm elections, according to PBS, making him another public figure who's transitioning from the world of network television to politics. Since he's on the other side of the political aisle from President Biden, a Democrat, we understand if the two aren't on their friendliest terms at the minute. Is that why, according to The Guardian, President Biden ordered Dr. Oz to resign from his position on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition? Well, it looks like Dr. Oz thinks so.