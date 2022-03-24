Amy Schumer Made Quite The Entrance On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Amy Schumer takes a fearless approach to comedy — and we love it. Her sets often include jokes about motherhood, relationships, and even her own childhood experiences. The comedian, who is also slated to co-host the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, made a stop at the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which left the audience in stitches.

Schumer, equipped with short blonde wig and slim-fitting blue denim, took the entered the stage dressed identically to host Ellen DeGeneres. "Am I not taking over the show?" Schumer hilariously asked DeGeneres. "I know you're kind of wrapping things up. So I think I just thought I was going to become you and take over the show." DeGeneres responded, "You almost really do look like me."

The hilarious moment came as Schumer was on the show to promote her upcoming hosting gig at the Oscars. While talking to DeGeneres, the "I Feel Pretty" star revealed that she fully expects to be "freshly canceled" for saying something inappropriate during the ceremony. When DeGeneres asks if she has planned any risqué material, Schumer noted that she doesn't plan anything. "I just have poor impulse control," she said. "I think it and then it's too late and I'm over."