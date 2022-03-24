Amy Schumer Made Quite The Entrance On The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Amy Schumer is known for her unapologetic sense of humor. The New York native first gained popularity as a cast member on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" before being catapulted into superstardom with her Comedy Central series "Inside Amy Schumer" and her debut film "Trainwreck" in 2015. Since then, Schumer has seemingly been everywhere. She has hosted two Netflix stand-up specials — one of which she performed while pregnant — and has appeared in a string of movie and television productions.
In addition to cracking jokes on the big screen, Schumer also makes regular appearances as a guest on some of today's most popular talk shows. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which is currently in its final season, is seemingly one of Schumer's favorite stops. The "Snatched" actor has been a guest on DeGeneres's talk program several times in her short Hollywood career, and the two appear to have a friendly bond. Schumer's most recent visit to the "Ellen" stage came with a shockingly hilarious surprise.
Amy Schumer dressed up as Ellen
Amy Schumer takes a fearless approach to comedy — and we love it. Her sets often include jokes about motherhood, relationships, and even her own childhood experiences. The comedian, who is also slated to co-host the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, made a stop at the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which left the audience in stitches.
Schumer, equipped with short blonde wig and slim-fitting blue denim, took the entered the stage dressed identically to host Ellen DeGeneres. "Am I not taking over the show?" Schumer hilariously asked DeGeneres. "I know you're kind of wrapping things up. So I think I just thought I was going to become you and take over the show." DeGeneres responded, "You almost really do look like me."
The hilarious moment came as Schumer was on the show to promote her upcoming hosting gig at the Oscars. While talking to DeGeneres, the "I Feel Pretty" star revealed that she fully expects to be "freshly canceled" for saying something inappropriate during the ceremony. When DeGeneres asks if she has planned any risqué material, Schumer noted that she doesn't plan anything. "I just have poor impulse control," she said. "I think it and then it's too late and I'm over."