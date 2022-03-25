The Real Reason Gwen Stefani Was Just Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

It's no secret that Gwen Stefani was pretty darn excited to marry Blake Shelton before they tied the knot in Oklahoma back in July 2021. The star has proudly showed off her connection to the country star all over the place, with her adorable excitement regularly spilling across social media and into interviews. Sharing their engagement news on Instagram in October 2020, Stefani even admitted that she said "yes please!" when her boyfriend of around five years popped the question.

The star also admitted that she wasn't averse to other people referring to her man as her husband — even before he officially popped the question. Speaking to Extra in October 2020, Stefani revealed that plenty of people called him her "husband," and admitted that she found the whole thing to be "cute." She asked, "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him? I guess we're just together," noting, "People got used to it or something like that. But it's pretty cute." Then, of course, there was the series of gorgeous photos she posted to Instagram in July 2021 to let everyone know she'd married the love of her life, as well as Gwen and Blake flashing their wedding rings on "The Voice."

So, it would be pretty surprising then for Stefani to ditch her wedding ring, right? Well, that's exactly what happened during a March 24 appearance as she left that special finger totally bare — despite wearing rings on almost every other finger.